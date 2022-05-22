Dedza look to return to winning ways

Dedza Dynamos are set to play Moyale Barracks today in the Tnm Super League at Mzuzu Stadium as the newcomers look to return to winning ways.

Speaking on Saturday, Dedza head coach Dan Dzinkambani whose side are coming from a draw with Blue Eagles said his boys are ready to return with all points.

“We are playing away but that doesn’t mean we cannot win the game, I told my boys to restore winning ways and indeed the game against Moyale will surely give us maximum points,” said Dzinkambani.

In a separate interview, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa said playing at home is an advantage to his side.

“As usual we are set, the team trained well and that gives me confidence of doing well against Dedza. As I always say, every Super League team is good including Dedza but at the end of the game we want to be victorious,” he said.

Moyale are on position 7, with 13 points from 11 games, while Dedza are on 13 with 9 points from 9 games.