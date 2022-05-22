DPP North endorses Mutharika for 2025 presidential elections

Members of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Northern Region have endorsed the party president, Peter Mutharika, as their torchbearer in the 2025 presidential election.

The members said on Saturday that former Malawi president, Mutharika, will be the DPP candidate “with or without a convention”.

The endorsement comes in the wake of several party officials expressing interest to contest for the seat of party leader at the 2023 DPP convention and subsequently becoming a presidential candidate in the 2025 national general election.

A meeting which was attended by Rumphi North parliamentarian Jappie Mhango and Nkhatabay Central MP Symon Vuwa Kaunda, denounced advancements by the party’s vice president for the Southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, to ascend to the party presidency.

Director of women in the region, Joyce Chikukula, regional governor Akim Mwanza and parliamentarian Symon Vuwa Kaunda told Jappie Mhango who presided over the regional party indaba on behalf of the Vice President, Goodall Gondwe, to report to Mutharika that he has their support come 2025.

“We as the northern region have endorsed and declared Peter Mutharika as our candidate, with or without a convention, APM will be the DPP presidential candidate,” said the Governor.

The leaders also denounced assertions from some quarters that the former party’s regional governor, Mzomera should retain his seat after serving his prison sentence.

Upon release from Mzuzu prison, Ngwira told the media that he has repossessed his governorship since Akim Mwanza had simply occupied the office in acting capacity.

The DPP legal advisor, Charles Mhango, told delegates who thronged the Grand Palace hall that according to the party as well as republican constitution, Ngwira can no longer hold any high public office for 7 years considering the nature of the case he was convicted of.

In an intervìew, the DPP treasurer-general, Jappie Mhango, said he would relay the message from the grassroots to the concerned party leadership.

“People from the grassroots have spoken and I will just relay the message to the party leadership. It is not my voice, but of the people in the region, who have voiced out their choice of an ideal candidate they want,” Mhango said.

However, some impeccable sources within the party hierarchy have informed this publication that Saturday’s regional caucus was aimed at frustrating the party’s vice president for the southern region Kondwani Nankhuwa who is expected to hold a rally in Mzuzu on 4th June 2022.