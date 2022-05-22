Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa hold anti-Chizuma vigils at Parliament

A grouping calling itself Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa za Dziko la Malawi (concerned citizens) is holding vigils at Parliament Building in Lilongwe to force President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

Chizuma is being accused of violating oath of office following a leaked audio in which she was allegedly discussing with an outsider the status of ACB’s investigations.

The vigils started on Friday and are supposed to end on Thursday.

Leader of Grouping Redson Munlo said that the vigils are being conducted by the concerned citizens and are not funded by anyone.

Munlo has been saying that the money they are using at the vigils are from the contributions that they made one by one to buy things such as food items and hire toilets.

Meanwhile, people are still at the Parliamentary Building holding vigils.

Malawi Police Service (MPs) is providing security at the site and Malawi Red Cross is also at the vigils to provide first aid.