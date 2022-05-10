Blantyre Synod calls for quality vocational education

By Raphael Likaka

Moderator of Blantyre Synod of the CCAP, Rev. Edna Navaya says churches should promote quality vocational and entrepreneurial training apart from providing spiritual welfare and growth.

Rev. Navaya made the appeal at Chilema Ecumenical Training Center in Zomba when presiding over certificate presentation to 41 women who completed training on community home craft work.

“Churches are partners in development as such l am appealing to churches to complement government’s efforts in developing the country through various interventions,” added Navaya.

She therefore called on the newly graduated community home craft workers to implement what they learnt during their training and to encourage women in their respective communities to enroll for various courses at Chilema

“It’s my hope that you will implement all you’ve learnt here at Chilema and l expect you to encourage women in your area to enroll for the community home craft training,” said the moderator while expressing hope that the training will transform the women’s economic livelihood and will also benefit the country.

Chilema Ecumenical Training Center, Executive Director, Father Canon Hopeson Odala Jairos said the center’s core duty is to build peoples capacity with various knowledge and skills to enable them become productive at household level.

Father Canon Jairos added that the training center strives to offer training that should provide quality and relevant workforce in the labour market.

“Chilema Ecumenical Center is here to offer quality training that should allow graduates to start their own businesses,” he said.

One of the graduates, Nelly Nyirenda said the training she received has helped her to aspire for self-economic reliance and is looking forward to self-employment.

Some of the prominent figures present at the graduation of 41 community home craft workers were Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Brighton Vitta Malasa, General Secretary of the Synod of the Blantyre CCAP, Rev. Dr. Billy Gama and several catholic nuns.

Chilema Ecumenical Training Center is managed by Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire and the Blantyre Synod of the CCAP and the center offers training programs ranging from Food and Nutrition, Tailoring to Fashion Design, Clothing and Textiles.