Parliament holds inquiry on abolition of death penalty

Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament has started conducting public inquiries on the proposed abolition of the death penalty.

The committee will conduct these public inquires starting this morning at Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

Further hearings will be conducted at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on May 13, 2022 and Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre May 20, 2022.

According to the press release from Parliament of Malawi, signed by clerk of parliament Mrs Fiona Kalemba, the general public and stakeholders can make written submissions or attend the inquiry during which they are going to be asked to make oral submissions.

The committee is also looking forward to hearing from individuals whose relations were murdered or convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

The public enquiries will be conducted following the adoption, by the National Assembly, of a progress report on the proposed abolition of the death penalty during the 2022/23 Budget meeting of parliament.

The report sought the mandate of the National Assembly to allow the legal affairs committee carry out public inquires in order to thoroughly consult and solicit views from the general public on before making recommendations to the National Assembly.