Malawi National Sports Council ready to promote kickboxing

By Raphael Likaka

Malawi National Council for Sports says it is ready to popularize kickboxing in the country to make the sport competitive and entertaining.

Malawi National Council for Sports board member, Dr. Richard Nyirongo, made the remarks Sunday at the end of Inter Club Kickboxing competition at Chinamwali Sport Complex in Zomba.

Dr. Nyirongo called on Kickboxing Association of Malawi to continue with kick boxing competitions to make the sports known to the public as the sports discipline is new to most people, saying companies can only sponsor the kickboxing if it becomes popular and entertaining.

“It’s my belief that the Kickboxing Association of Malawi will continue organising such competitions because this is the only way companies would come in for sponsorship,” he added.

The Chinamwali Sports Complex kickboxing competition was also meant to identify kickboxers to represent Malawi to a competition in Zimbabwe at the end of this month.

To this effect, the Malawi National Council for Sport board member called on those that emerged champions at the Chinamwali competition to prepare well for the Zimbabwe competition.

“Let me call on those that will represent Malawi to Zimbabwe to get well prepared so that they should win the competition,” said Dr. Nyirongo, adding that the Malawi National Council for Sports is ready to provide the Kick Boxing Association of Malawi with materials needed for the kick boxing.

He therefore asked the association to make a request by listing down materials that are ideal for the sports.

President of Kickboxing Association of Malawi, Benedicto Msinde said lack of sports material was a big setback such that he appealed to government and individuals of good will to assist the association with sports materials.

He therefore asked those that are going to represent Malawi to Zimbabwe to train well and to abide by the rules of kick boxing to make them win the competition which is scheduled for end of this May.

Dyson Mpinga who won in the under 73 kilograms category said he will train very well in preparation for the Zimbabwe competition to ensure a win. He, however, asked the Kickboxing Association of Malawi to set up a good boxing arena conducive enough for the sport.

Some of those that are set for the Zimbabwe kickboxing competition are; Eric Sokwani of over 80 kilograms category, Hastings Jairos (under 69 kilograms category) Ajida Mtalika (under 63 kilograms category) and Dan Munyimbiri (under 57 kilograms category)