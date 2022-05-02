Chakwera asks companies to re-employ retrenched workers

President Lazarus Chakwera has called on companies and organisations which retrenched workers, or reduced workers’ salaries due to Covid-19, to re-employ the retrenched workers or adjust upwards the reduced salaries.

Chakwera made the call in Mzuzu on Sunday when he presided over the 2022 World Labour Day commemorations held under the theme: Workers Rights; a Prerequisite for Inclusive Development.

Chakwera also appealed for unity between workers and their employers in order for the country to achieve the MW2063 whilst assuring the workers of protection against any form of harassment.

“A good working relationship and positive working environment motivates both workers and employers,” he said.

Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) President, Charles Kumchenga, alleged that some employers have been taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to retrench workers.

He said MCTU will continue lobbying financial institutions to be providing short term loans to companies to help them as they recover from Covid-19 related losses.

Labour Day which is commemorated worldwide on 1st May annually, provides an opportunity for workers both in the formal and informal sectors to come together and celebrate their rights.

Reported by Rose Mahorya