Anglican Church to increase Malosa Secondary School enrollment 

By Raphael Likaka

The Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire (ADUS) plans to increase Malosa Secondary School enrollment from three to five streams to satisfy demands for secondary education.

Bishop of Anglican Diocese in the Upper Shire, Brighton Vitta Malasa disclosed this on Saturday at Malosa Anglican Secondary School during the induction of Rev. Canon Howard Chimvano Nansolo and Elizabeth Bai Chirwa to become the school’s head teacher and deputy head teacher respectively.

He said the Malosa Secondary School needs to expand from three steams intake to five stream starting from September this year.

“Currently the school accommodate 120 students per class,'” he said and disclosed that ADUS is in talks with the Ministry of Education on the expansion and deployment of extra teachers.

The Bishop added that ADUS is currently constructing additional classrooms and hostels to satisfy the intended enrollment.

On the newly inducted head teachers, Malasa called on the two head teachers to be dedicated to duty to ensure that the school perform to the best in the Malawi School Certificates of Examination, saying parents and the ADUS have higher expectations from them.

“Let me appeal to you that you should work hard because parents and the diocese have higher expectations in you and that you’ve the responsibility to administer Malosa Secondary School,” said Bishop Malasa.

He also advised Malosa Angilcan Secondary School students to work hard in their studies saying success in education determines one’s future.

Bishop Malasa further advised the students to abide by the school rules and regulations to maintain the school’s good reputation.

“Let me also call on you the students to obey your teachers and above by school rules and regulations to maintain the school’s good reputation,” said the bishop.

He also disclosed that ADUS intends to increase number of secondary schools in the diocese to meet demands for quality primary and secondary education

Manager for SouthEast Education Division (SEED) MacAuden Msakatiza called on faith based secondary schools to follow government education guidelines when selecting students to secondary schools saying Malosa is a national secondary school and needs to abide by students selection guidelines.

“Let me call on faith based secondary schools to follow all the guidelines when selecting students to their secondary schools,” Msakatiza added.

The newly inducted deputy head teacher Mrs Elizabeth Bai Chirwa pledged to collaborate well with the school’s stakeholders and instill discipline among students.

“We will instill hard work spirit and ensure that students are disciplined'” the deputy head teacher added.

Apart inducting the head teacher and the deputy, Bishop Malasa also inducted the school’s chaplain, Father Benjamin Chilombo