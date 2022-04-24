St Mary’s Secondary School awards best performing students

By Raphael Likaka

St Mary’s Girls Secondary School in Zomba has awarded cash prizes to students who performed well in the 2021 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) and Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) exams.

The school’s headmistress, Sister Annie Kapenda said St. Mary’s Secondary School has an obligation to offer quality education to ensure students’ brighter future.

Sister Kapenda added that awarding of best performing students was meant to encourage competition and instill hard working spirit among the students.

She said it was impressive that JCE pass rate was 100 percent with six students scoring As in all the 12 subjects while MSCE’s pass rate was 98 per cent with 115 students passing with good grades that qualify them to go for university education.

“This testifies that St Mary’s Secondary School offers quality education,” Sister Kapenda added.

She therefore advised the students that re expected to go to various universities to display good characters that should reflect the school’s culture and further appealed to the prospective university students to continue with hard work spirit and good culture to ensure excellent performance.

“Continue with the discipline and culture that should reflect St. Mary’s Secondary School values,” said Sister Kapenda while commending Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) Lions Club, Parents Teachers Association for supporting the girls’ education.

An official from South East Education Division, Enifa Kamwaza commended St. Mary’s Secondary School teachers’ dedication that produced the good results in the 2021 MSCE and JCE.

She also appealed to the prospective university students to continue working hard in their respective universities, adding that quality education determines brighter future.

The 50/50 campaign can easily be achieved only if a lot of girls are well educated said Kamwaza while anticipating that lawyers, judges, university lecturers, medical doctors will emerge from among the 115 best students.

” Work hard in your studies because l can see Lawyers, judges, lecturers and medical doctors emerging from this group,” she added.

One of the awardees, Yamikani Ngayiyaye, said she scored 10 points in the 2021 MSCE because of studying hard and her obedience to teachers plus abiding by school rules and regulations.

She therefore encouraged fellow students to ensure that they study hard and remain focused on their tertiary education they’re about to pursue.

The best student got 10 points and received cash prize of K80,000 and those that scored 11 points were awarded with K70,000 while those that emerged with best results on JCE received cash prizes ranging from K30,000 to K40,000 respectively.

St. Mary’s Secondary School teachers also went home with cash prizes to motivate them and appreciate their hardworking spirit.

St Mary’s Secondary School, Parents Teachers Association organised the students awards to also motivate the student and appreciate their hard working spirit as they expect to go for tertiary education.