Zomba City Mayor applauds Changalume Barracks Soldiers

By Raphael Likaka

Zomba City Mayor, Councillor Davie Maunde, has hailed Changalume Barracks Soldiers for participating in a number of activities including tree planting and for providing security in the city.

Councillor Maunde was speaking on Friday when Malawi Defense Force soldiers from Changalume Barracks marched in Zomba City as part of freedom march to mark third anniversary after being offered Freedom of the City honour on March 29, 2017 to strengthen soldiers and civilians coexistence.

“The City Council cherish the cordial relationship with the Changalume Barracks,” Councilor Maunde said.

The Zomba City Council also celebrated 14th Anniversary of being a city following late President Bingu Wa Mutharika declaration of Zomba to city status on March 9, 2008

Maunde added that Zomba City Council has plans to improve the city’s outlook and appealed to the city residents to contribute to all efforts that are meant to improve the city’s outlook, safety and security.

The Changalume soldiers started the freedom march from Matawale up to the Zomba City Civic Offices.