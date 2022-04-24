Female students urged to resist early marriages in Mangochi

Female students from various primary and secondary schools in Mangochi have been urged not to rush into marriages before completing their studies.

The call was made by Mangochi Police Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi on April 23, 2022 at Police Cottage during Girls empowerment retreat. Daudi was invited as a guest speaker to a 2-day function organised by the Director of RiseUp Malawi Hudson Mwale.

The main aim of the function was to bring together all female beneficiaries around Makawa area in order to share life experiences, challenges and learn from motivational speeches from notable people.

Speaking to the participants, Daudi reminded the 45 young girls to consider themselves lucky since Mangochi district has many organisations promoting girl child education.

“Bear in mind that no matter how hard life knocks you down don’t think of marriage as a solution. Be inspired by successful women in the country and never underrate yourselves” added Daudi.

She also encouraged them to report to the police or relevant authorities when they are sexually molested or harassed.

Echoing the same, Mangochi District Coordinating PEA Bassanio Kachere advised the learners not to conceal matters of sexual harassment by their teachers and also to avoid peer pressure which is a hindrance to their educational advancement.

To spice up the occasion, RUM organised awards in the categories of best performed, most hardworking and most well behaved student such that 5 learners went away with gifts. One of the recipients was Regina Grace Lyton a second year student at MUBAS who has been a beneficiary since when she was at St. Michael’s Girls Secondary School.

RiseUp Malawi is a locally registered faith organisation which was established in 2018 after an increase in school dropouts due to financial constraints in the district. It promotes both girl and boy child education in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

RUM is currently working in the district in areas of Traditional Authorities Mponda and Nankumba. The beneficiaries meet once a month to share ideas and also receive counselling sessions by AGE Africa District manager Bertha Bonongwe.