We have yet to see the emergence of Malawi's first football superstar. We have yet to see a Malawian national become an excellent star in European football, as the top players from the majority of other African countries have. However, that is not to say that we have never seen a competent Malawian player there have been numerous talents to come from Malawi. With Malawi's future potential as a newer football superpower, there may be more job prospects and opportunities for a football player in Malawi in the future. Today, we'll take a look at the top Malawi footballers that have achieved worldwide recognition!

Dan Chitsulo

Dan Chitsulo was a fresh-faced 17-year-old sensation when he left Civo Service United in 2000 after only one season to join Germany’s second-tier club FC Cologne. Chitsulo played six seasons with FC Cologne, where he is recognized for becoming the first Malawian-born player to score a professional goal in a European League. He left cologne in 2006 and played for six further German lower league teams until 2016, when he chose to retire after a 16-year career overseas.

Joseph Kamwendo

JK was Malawi’s hottest player in 2005, when he departed Mighty Wanderers for Zimbabwe’s Caps United at the age of 20. The former Might Wanderers player became the country’s first foreign player to win the player of the Year honor. He stayed in Zimbabwe for a brief time before signing and joining the Danish team Nordsjaelland FC in 2006, where he made 16 league appearances and scored four goals, including the club’s goal of the season. Shakira, however, departed the team in 2007 due to contractual disagreements and returned to his old club Mighty Wanderers before joining Orlando Pirates a year later.

Robert Ng’ambi

Ng’ambi, nicknamed after Italian superstar Roberto Baggio, joined Zimbabwe’s Monomutapa FC in 2005 at the age of 18. He moved to South Africa the following year, signing with Black Leopards, then departed Lidoda Dudva in 2011 to join Platinum Stars, where he made 171 appearances and scored 37 goals in the PSL. The former Flames offensive midfielder returned to Leopards in 2018 and participated in his last season before retiring from the game after spending 15 years overseas with a variety of Italian local league clubs.

Robin Ngalande

Robinho was or is renowned for his game’s twists and flair. His technical talents were so remarkable that sixteen overseas teams expressed interest in recruiting him from the Mamelodi Sundowns development team, which he joined in 2009 after leaving Civo. Ngalande ultimately selected Atletico Madrid, where he joined the reserve team. However, he was unable to secure a place in the Spanish Laliga and returned to South Africa, where he signed with Bidvest in 2012.