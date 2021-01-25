Mighty Wanderers plan to sell bus

By Saidi Winnes

Mighty Wanderers Football Club is planning to sell the bus which former President Arthur Peter Mutharika donated to the team.

Team’s Chairperson Symon Sikwese has confirmed the development saying that discussions are underway because selling the bus is the best option for the team to meet this season’s requirements.

Sikwese said: “The decision is being debated, we’re discussing because one of the best options we have if we’re to finish this season is to sell the bus and use some of the resources to settle players’ upkeep, fulfill training and game bonuses for our players.”

Sikwese has further disclosed that the team will soon have an executive committee whereby the issue will be discussed at length and once resolved then the bus will be advertised.

Mighty Wanderers Football Club has been experiencing financial constraints after its sponsor Be Forward terminated a 6-year sponsorship on 1st January, 2021 which started 22 March,2015.