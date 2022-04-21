Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as manager

English Premier League club Manchester United has announced the appointment of Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag as the club’s new manager.

The Dutchman will join United at the end of the current season.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year,” reads a club statement.

John Murtough, United’s Football Director, said Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe during his time at Ajax and he is renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.”

On his part, Erik ten Hag said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

The announcement comes hours after United lost 4-0 to rivals Liverpool on Tuesday.

United are currently sixth in the English Premier League and are three points from fourth position. They are remaining with five games to finish their season but are not in the running to win a trophy this season.

Ten Hag replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was sacked in November last year due to the club’s poor form. German coach Ralf Rangnick is currently managing Manchester United on an interim basis.