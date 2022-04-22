FAM increases Silver Strikers’ punishment

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Disciplinary Committee has increased Silver Strikers’ punishment over unsporting behavior and improper conduct during their FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal match against Nyasa Big Bullets last year.

There were ugly scenes at Silver Stadium on 18th August, 2021 during FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal after some Silver Strikers supporters led by one Mulo Makina, organized caliphate against Bullets players, team officials, supporters and FAM officials.

FAM later instituted investigations into the matter which saw the Central Bankers being charged nine counts including; failure to prevent their supporters from beating Nyasa Big Bullets officials, insulting FAM and Match officials, inciting hatred and violence.

The club was also charged with failure to control influx of supporters into the Stadium. According to FAM, the club opened the gates and allowed fans into the facility against FAM Covid-19 Regulations on playing football behind closed doors.

The football governing body fined Silver Strikers K3.7 million and banned the team from using the home ground, Silver Stadium for one year, a development which saw the ‘Umodzi Umodzi’ stars appealing leniency, claiming the fines were too much.

However, according to a document seen by this publication, FAM instead of reducing the punishment, has imposed a stiffer punishment as the club has now been fined K3.9 million from the previous K3.7 million.

As if that was not enough, the governing body has also slapped the team with a suspended sentence of not using their home ground for a period of 24 months (2years).

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers officials are yet to comment on the verdict which is said to have been delivered on 12th April, 2022.

This is coming when the team is geared to encounter Blue Eagles this Sunday at Nankhaka Stadium.