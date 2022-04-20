Man rapes stepdaughter in Nkhotakota

Police in Nkhotakota District have arrested 61-year-old Isaac Mpekeyani for allegedly raping his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

Nkhotakota Police Station Public Relations Officer Paul Malimwe says in afternoon of April, 19, 2022, the victim was at home together with his stepfather.

“The victim went out to answer the call of nature but as she was in the bathroom, the suspect followed the girl and violently grabbed her and defiled her,” Malimwe said.

He added: ” Mpekeyani defiled the girl taking advantage of his wife’s absence who was away for other business.”

As the mother to the victim was reporting home, she found Mpekeyani raping the child.

The mother reported to Nkhotakota Police who referred the victim to Nkhotakota District Hospital for treatment and examination.

Examination results revealed that the girl was indeed sexually abused leading to arrest of the suspect.

He is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code.

Mpekeyani hails from Mvula 3 Village, Traditional Authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota District.