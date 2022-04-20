South Africa: Thieves fall asleep during burglary

A group of thieves who picked the wrong house in Pretoria, South Africa fell asleep during burglary. The thieves were found asleep close to their exploits by the gogo who they had attempted to steal from.

She found them in the morning.

The incident, shared widely on Twitter, is said to have happened at a house in Hamanskraal.

“Thieves caught sleeping after stealing at a house in Hamanskraal, Pretoria on Thursday,” tweeted Musa Mathebula.

The tweet is now trending and shared widely on different social media platforms. The police are yet to make an official comment.