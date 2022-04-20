Man dies in Rumphi road accident

A male passenger has died after the motor vehicle he was travelling in overturned near Chiweta Trading Centre yesterday.

The accident involved a Hino Lorry registration NN 1254 which was being driven by Moffat Kabanga, 47, from the direction of Mzuzu heading towards Karonga with 10 passengers on board.

Upon arrival near Chiweta Trading Centre, Kabanga failed to negotiate the left bend and swerved to the offside of the road where the motor vehicle overturned.

Following the impact, the yet to be identified male passenger sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Luwuchi Health Centre where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The driver and the other passengers escaped with minor injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to all road users to always follow road safety measures to avoid such accidents.