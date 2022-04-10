Devotion: The name above all names

Mark 16:17-18 ” These signs will accompany those who believe: IN MY NAME they will drive out demons; they will speak in new languages; they will pick up snakes with their hands, and whatever poison they drink will not harm them; they will place their hands on the sick and they will be well.”

What matters in the name is not the spelling of the name but the authority of the person. The name is representation of the person. When you mention the name of the president of your nation, everyone in the nation understands the authority of that name in your nation.

In this world, all authority has been vested in Jesus. This is the reason why His name is above every name. By using that name, you operate at the highest authority in the world.

Phillip 2:9-11 “Therefore God also highly exalted him, and gave to him the name which is above every name; that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, those on earth, and those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

So whatever you do if you want it to work, should be done under that name.

Col 3:17 “And whatever you do in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

It’s the name that is lifted above every other name. Any failure, Incompetence, Cancer, TB, poverty, Worry, Fear, Confusion and so on have names. All these names are subjected to the name of Jesus. Speak with authority the name of Jesus and none would stand.

CONFESSION I have been given the name above every name. I use that name. I operate in that name. I get results in that name. In Jesus Name. Amen

