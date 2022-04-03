Malawi Muslims start fasting today

Muslims in Malawi have started fasting today, 3rd April, 2022 marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Malawi Muslims have joined several Muslims in the world observing the holy month.

Meanwhile, several people, including Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, have congratulated the Muslims for reaching the blessed month and have wished them the best.

Dr Chakwera has urged Muslims to use the blessed month wisely by devoting themselves to peace.

“The first last and I wish all Muslims in Malawi and around the world a blessed Ramadan. May this month of fasting and reflection strengthen your faith and enrich your devotion to peace,” says the Malawi leader.

Ramadan is a month of fasting and abstaining from things considered to be impure for the mind and body. Those partaking in Ramadan abstain from food, drink and impure thoughts between the hours of sunrise (FAJR) and sunset, allowing them instead to focus on prayer and connecting with Allah (SWT).

The act of fasting allows the individual to understand the pain and suffering of millions around the world who live their lives in poverty and famine, leaving the participant feeling more grounded and grateful for all that Allah (SWT) has given them.

At the close of the month, Zakat donations during Ramadan are made and then Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with loved ones. Eid is a great time of feasting and celebration for Muslims, with gifts exchanged between loved ones.