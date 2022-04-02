Eagles maintain winning record

Chikondi Mvula scored a late goal to give Blue Eagles a 1-0 win over Moyale Barracks and maintain the Lilongwe side’s winning run in the 2022 TNM Super League.

After both sides missed chances, the game was still goalless at the dot of 90 minutes.

Then Stuart Mbunge took a shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Simion Harawa but the ball landed at Chikondi Mvula’s leg who made no mistake from the rebound ball to score.

At the end of the game, it was Moyale 0-1 Eagles.

Speaking after the game, Eagles coach Eliya Kananji thanked God and praised his boys for the work well done.

“First of all let me thank God for the victory, second to my boys for the effort of fighting to win the game. We encourage them to keep on fighting, we told them that Moyale won twice last season and it’s time to pay back, that is why we won the game today,” said Kananji.

On his part, coach for Moyale Barracks Prichard Mwansa said their opponent settled quickly in the game and while Moyale were better in the second half, they failed to utilize their chances.

“A single mistake cost us a goal. We believe in the boys and next time we will do better,” said Mwansa.

The result means Blue Eagles are on top position with nine points after playing three games.

Moyale are eleventh with three points from three games.