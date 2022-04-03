Chilima traveling to USA with 40 delegates

Malawi’s vice president Dr Saulos Chilima is this month slated to attend the United Nations Economic and Social Council Forum for Financing Development and he will be accompanied by 40 delegates.

According to a document which Malawi24 has seen, Chilima along with 40 other delegates, are to travel to New York in United States of America for the United Nations Economic and Social Council Forum for Financing Development which is slated for 25 to 28 April, 2022.

The document indicates that Chilima will travel with 26 members of staff including 13 security officers, six special advisors, an executive advisor, two accountants, two secretaries, medical officer and director of administration.

The journey will also see five delegates from the ministry of finance including the minister responsible, Sosten Gwengwe, secretary to the treasury, debt and aid acting director, deputy director for revenue policy division and chief economist from the treasury office

On the other hand, four delegates have been selected from the ministry of foreign affairs whereas the National Planning Commission has one representative who is the senior development planning officer.

Apart from that, two delegates are from the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and other two media personnel from the ministry of information.

All this is happening when the country is still struggling to stabilize its economic status with the citizenry complaining about the high cost of living.

The Economic and Social Council Forum for Financing Development, is an intergovernmental process with universal participation mandated to review the Addis Ababa Action Agenda and other financing for development outcomes and the means of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event brings together heads of state and government ministers and high-level government officials as well as senior officials of international organizations.