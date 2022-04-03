Stepfather jailed 12 years for raping child

By: Raphael Likaka

The Senior Resident Magistrate Court sitting in Lilongwe has sentenced 37-year-old Wyfold Manjolo to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing his stepdaughter.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the conviction of Wyford Manjolo.

Sub Inspector Zgambo said that the court heard through Police prosecutor, Sub Inspector Abigail Chirwa that during the night of 14 to 15 February, 2022, at around 02:00 hours, the convict entered into the girl’s bedroom at Kauma location and raped her. Chirwa added Manjolo warned the victim never to shout or else she would be killed.

Prosecutor Chirwa further told the court that this was happening when the mother of the victim went to her home village to apply fertilizer leaving the victim with her stepfather.

But in court, Manjolo denied the charges leveled against him prompting the state to parade three witnesses who witnessed against the the man.

In submission, the state pleaded with the court for a custodial sentence saying the convict took advantage of the vulnerability of the victim. Sub Inspector Chirwa also said the convict betrayed the trust of his wife who entrusted him with the welfare of the child.

In mitigation, Manjolo asked for leniency saying sending him to prison would not be safe for him since the victim’s biological father is already at Maula Prison for a breaking the law.

Passing judgement, magistrate James Mankhwazi concurred with the state noting that the convict indeed took advantage of the girl’s vulnerability. He therefore sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Manjolo hails from Chafulumira Village in Traditional Authority Makhuwira in Chikwawa.