Burundian man murdered in Lilongwe

Kawale Police Station is keeping in custody 21-year-old Moses Moto on allegation that he killed a Burundian businessman at Area 23 in Lilongwe.

The Burundian national identified as Owen Mustafa was plying Airtel Money business at Area 23 location and he got attacked on March 19, 2022.

Kawale Police Station Public Relations officer Mabvuto Phiri said on this material day, Mustafa was approached by the suspect who pretended to be seeking money transaction services but Mustafa realized it to be a fraudulent deal.

Mabvuto said this did not go down well with this fake customer who went out of the shop angrily and came back later with verbal confrontations which ended into a fight.

The suspect attacked the shop owner with a knife. Although Mustafa managed to snatch the knife which was in the suspect’s hand, another knife was left in suspect’s pocket which was used to stab him several times.

The people who were seeing this happening descended on the suspect and stopped the fight.

Both Mustafa and the suspect were taken to Kumuzu Central Hospital by well wishers without reporting to police.

On March 28, 2022, Owen Mustafa died while receiving treatment, but the suspect was discharged.

After the death of Mustafa, his relatives reported the matter to Area 23 Police Unit. Police detectives acted on the information and arrested the suspect in the wee hours of March 29, 2022 in Chikangawa in Mzimba as he was on the run.

The suspect, Moses Moto, will be taken to court to answer the charge of murder.

Moto hails from Tekateka Village, Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba District.