Two Lebanese nationals arrested over malicious damage in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two Lebanese nationals, Ahanad Alalli, 21, and Najah Jawad, 38, for damaging school property at Paramount International Academy.

The two are residents of Area 9 in the Capital City.

According to Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, on March 29, at around 13:00 hours, five students were fighting at the school’s toilet premises after one of them splashed dirty water on his colleagues.

One of the students who was involved in the fight went to report to the school’s headteacher of the situation at the toilet.

However, instead of waiting for the headteacher’s response and action, the student proceeded home and reported the scenario to his family.

As a result of the report, the student’s family members mobilised themselves and went to the school where they caused havoc, commotion and panic among staff members and students.

In the process of this lawlessness, the suspects maliciously damaged some school property.

The two suspects will appear in court soon to answer a case of malicious damage.