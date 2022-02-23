The best online slots to play in Malawi

Players in Malawi have access to some great online casinos and these casinos have a fantastic selection of games. There are chances to enjoy a hand of blackjack or poker. There is the chance to risk it all on the spin of the roulette wheel. You can even bet it all on the roll of a dice. However, what those in Malawi love best is the great selection of online slots that they have to choose from.

Of course, it is not exclusive to Malawi. The truth is that online slots are some of the most popular casino games around the world and their popularity just keeps on increasing. Here’s a look at some of the very best slots that those in Malawi can play right now.

Triple Juicy Drops

There are plenty of online slots that are well regarded as classics. These are the ones that never seem to lose their popularity and will be around for years and years to come. Every now and then, a new slot emerges that has the makings of an all-time classic. Triple Juicy Drops is such a slot.

Released at the start of 2022, when you play Triple Juicy Drops, you’ll understand why it has already gained a huge fan base. Coming from the developer Betsoft, this has the appearance of a traditional fruity but is souped up with much more on offer. With cluster payouts, a bonus wheel, and free spins, this is a game that those in Malawi are loving right now.

Starburst

This online slot has to be one of the most popular of all time. Released back in 2012, we have NetEnt to thank for this game that quickly rose to stardom. What is it that makes Starburst so great? Well, it could be the bright graphics or the stunning space theme, but most likely it is down to the amazing gameplay.

It appears that Starburst may well have been inspired by the classic game Bejeweled, but the reality is that it quickly became a classic in its own right and is enjoyed all over the world.

Book of Dead

If you have ever played Book of Ra you may well find yourself playing Book of Dead and thinking it could be a bit of a rip off! There is no denying that this online slot from Play’n Go has lots in common with Book of Ra, but that is not to say that it is not a great game in its own right.

In Book of Dead, you take on the part of Rich Wilde on his adventures. It has to be said that this slot has a great likeness to Indiana Jones which is part of its appeal and why it is so popular.

Gonzo’s Quest

This is another online slot that comes from NetEnt, and it is another that remains a classic. Here, players take on the role of the explorer, Gonzo, as he heads off in search of long lost treasures. The graphics in this game are great, to say the least, and watching Gonzo’s reaction to the spins is nothing short of hilarious at times.

This is a slot that really has it all: great graphics, great gameplay, and a great storyline. It is clear why this one is so popular with layers in Malawi.

Thunderstruck II

No doubt you will have heard the phrase “an oldie but a goodie”? This is a phrase that definitely applies to this online slot. Coming from the developers at Microgaming, this game is all about Norse gods and mythology.

It s a game with a thundering soundtrack and great gameplay that can see you getting lost in the moment. This classic will be enjoyed for years to come yet.