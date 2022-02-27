Can Bitcoin Help with Wealth Redistribution?

Bitcoin has an immense potential to drive development and innovation. Here’s how it helps with wealth redistribution.

Many people criticized Bitcoin as a disruptive currency that would only benefit a few wealthy elites and disadvantage the financially underprivileged majority in the early days. However, Bitcoin’s increasing adoption and growth has proven otherwise. Experts are confident that Bitcoin has a unique potential to reduce wealth inequality and drive global economic growth.

Many industry players have repeatedly argued that Bitcoin provides numerous benefits, including eliminating intermediaries who cream off the top and preventing excessive money printing and inflation. However, not everyone agrees that Bitcoin can go all the way to end wealth inequality. Nevertheless, here’s how Bitcoin can help with wealth redistribution.

Seamless Wealth Transfers

Perhaps the best way Bitcoin can help alleviate wealth inequality is to promote the transfer of wealth worldwide. Unlike fiat currency transactions restricted by governments, Bitcoin is a decentralized payment method and store of value. That means businesses and individuals can use it to move funds and investments worldwide without external interference.

Bitcoin money transfers are not subject to any government law or regulatory policies. That facilitates the free flow of capital and wealth from developed economies to financially impoverished demographics. That eliminates traditional investment barriers, driving economic growth and wealth redistribution.

Economic Opportunities

Bitcoin has also facilitated various money-making opportunities that never existed before. It has impacted the creation and development of the entire cryptocurrency industry, worth more than $3 trillion. Bitcoin has also created numerous opportunities for innovators to develop different products on its blockchain. Those with tech skills can also make money with Bitcoin through mining.

Thanks to Bitcoin’s success, we have also seen the proliferation of several crypto businesses, facilitating transactions for merchants and individuals. Crypto exchanges like bitvestment are legitimate marketplaces where anyone can trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for profits. Bitcoin trading is a lucrative investment, attracting institutional investors and individuals globally.

Bitcoin offers numerous economic opportunities that even those with primary education can indulge in to make money. For instance, small businesses can invest in Bitcoin by simply accepting it as payment in their stores. That enables many financially impoverished people to increase their incomes, promoting wealth redistribution.

Financial Inclusion

The traditional financial systems have often favored a few wealthy and influential people, further widening the wealth inequality gap. Governments, especially in the developing economies, have constantly used restrictions and bureaucratic tactics to curtain financial inclusion. For instance, they stipulate businesses and individuals must only transact through banks. That means those without bank accounts cannot transact or acquire financial services whenever they need them.

Bitcoin can eliminate the bureaucracies of the traditional financial systems. For instance, Bitcoin users do not need bank accounts to transact. Besides, Bitcoin transactions do not require any intermediary, including money processors. That enables businesses and individuals to send and receive money without dealing with financial institutions.

Unlike the banks and money processors that can sometimes discriminate against the financially underprivileged, anyone with a smartphone and stable internet connectivity can join the Bitcoin network to transact. And this enables the unbanked populations to access capital and do business with the rest of the world, reducing the wealth gap.

Transactional Security

Bitcoin has enhanced security provisions to safeguard its users’ wealth. For example, its encrypted digital ledger ensures transparency in transactions, enabling users to maintain better track of all their activities on the network. The database is also irreversible, helping users to avoid fraud. That boosts investor confidence, facilitating increased investments in multiple economic sectors. Bitcoin’s enhanced security also makes it ideal for reducing corruption, ensuring funds get to those who need it the most.

Although Bitcoin also has some economic challenges, it offers far more significant benefits that effectively impact global wealth redistribution. It facilitates vast economic opportunities, financial inclusion, secure investments, and seamless wealth transfers.