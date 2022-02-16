Three Malawi Police officers charged with negligence over stolen gun

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Three Malawi Police officers have been charged with negligence after a criminal broke into Zomba Police Station and stole a gun with ten rounds of ammunition.

The officers are sub-Inspector Iness Kamwachale, Sergeant Suzen Palinje and Sergeant Alinafe Moyo.

They appeared before Zomba Magistrate Court on the charge of negligence by public officer in preserving property which is contrary to section 283(2) of the penal code.

Police say the three police officers could not account for K2C rifle and ten rounds of ammunition under their watch.

The officers have denied the charge.

Senior resident magistrate Austin Banda has since granted bail to the officers on condition that they pay 20 thousand kwacha cash and produce two sureties for each accused bonded at K150 thousand.

