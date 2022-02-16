Malawi University of Science & Technology closed after student protests

Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has been closed following student protests which started after the university denied hundreds of students access to examination rooms over fees.

MUST Communications Manager James Mphande says students at the college have been told to remove belongings from residence halls and leave the campus by 6PM today.

According to Mphande, the decision has been made due to acts of violence which characterized the student protest.

In a memo to students, the University’s Registrar Alfred Danny Alfred Chimombo said a meeting was held today where it was resolved that the college should be closed with immediate effect.

“This decision has been made to ensure the safety of staff and students following the illegal student protests that disrupted scheduled examinations and resulted in staff harassment,” said Chimombo.

The registrar added that date of reopening of the institution will be communicated to the students through emails.