Woman sentenced to 8 years in jail for raping two boys

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday sentenced a 24-year-old woman to eight years in prison for raping two children aged 4 and 16.

The woman identified as Christina Masina sexually abused the children in June last year at Chigwirizano location in Lilongwe.

The court through Lilongwe Police Station prosecution officer, Inspector Richard Kandeya, heard that Masina, was a neighbor to the complainant who happens to be mother to the four-year-old and sister to the 16-year-old.

The two women used to go out together at night and the two boys were usually left at Masina’s house as part of security.

On 27 June last year, Masina came from her outing while drunk at around 4am. She awakened the two young boys and started accusing them of doing sexual activities with her whilst she was asleep.

Though the boys denied the accusation, Christina insisted by forcing them to have sexual activities with her, one after the other.

In court, she denied the charges levelled against her but she later blamed intoxication, saying she sexually abused the children under the influence of alcohol.

In mitigation, she asked the court for leniency saying she is a first offender and that she has children who look up to her for parental care.

In his submission, state prosecutor Richard Kandeya, reminded the court of the seriousness of the offences in nature.

Kandeya also said that since last year the boys have gone through a traumatic period that will in the long run also affect their education and social life.

In his sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana, quashed the mitigating factors saying the accused was fully aware of what she doing to the victims, and could have been the first person to think of her responsibilities before committing such serious offences.

Msekandiana agreed with the state that the offences are serious in nature which attract a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment for each count.

She then went on to slap Christina to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for each count but the sentences will run concurrently.

Christina Masina hails from Mlangeni Village, T/A Njolomole in Ntcheu district.