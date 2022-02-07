Over 20 customers win in Tecno promotion

Over 20 customers from across the country have won various prizes including a motorcycle in the Christmas Promotion organized by Tecno.

The phone company conducted a draw for the promotion on Saturday in Lilongwe. Customers have won items such as irons, rice cookers, toasters, blenders, sound system and television sets.

One lucky customer from Mchinji won a motorcycle. The customer, Wyson Mtemula aged 38, expressed delight over the win and said he will be using the motorcycle for his daily activities.

The promotion run from 15 December, 2021 to 31 January, 2022 and customers entered by buying Tecno phones from shops during the period.

Speaking after the draw, Tecno Sales and Marketing Executive Christopher Khondiwa said they introduced the promotion to appreciate their customers during the Christmas period.

“We are going to come up with more promotions this year, and the next one is expected to be organized this month during the Valentine period,” said Khondiwa.