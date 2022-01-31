Carpenter arrested for stealing school toilet doors

Police in Dedza have arrested a 49-year-old carpenter for stealing 25 toilet doors worth over K1 million at Kalinyeke Primary school.

The suspect has been identified as Henry Msampha of Chifisi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaphuka in the district.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said the suspect committed the offence on the night of Sunday, 23 January, 2022.

It is alleged that Msampha wanted to steal the doors last week but he failed to.

On Monday, during the heavy downfall accompanied by strong wind induced by tropical storm Ana, Msampha took advantage of the rainfall to accomplish his evil intentions. During the night he went to the school and stole the 25 doors.

In the morning, school management were shocked to see that all the toilet doors at the school had been removed. The school management reported the matter to Dedza police station.

Police instituted investigations to establish the perpetrators.

On Saturday night, January 29, 2022, police officers conducted a search at Msampha’s house where some school branded doors were recovered.

Msampha will be taken to court soon to answer the case of theft.