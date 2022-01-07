Man wins vehicle after buying K38,000 phone

A 42-year-old man has won a Nissan March worth K4.2 million after buying a K38,000 phone from Itel.

Chisomo Tsamwa was presented with the vehicle today during an event which Itel had at one of its shops in Lilongwe.

Tsamwa who operates a drinking joint in the capital city said he bought an Itel A14 phone in December and was told about the Taoloka Promotion. On 31 December, he was informed that he had emerged as the winner of the vehicle.

“I am very happy because I have a car. I have never owned a car before and I am sure this vehicle will assist me in my business,” said Tsamwa who has two children but is not married.

He added that he has no intention to sell the vehicle because he lost his mother in December and he considers the vehicle as a gift from his late mother.

The Taoloka Promotion started on 15 November and ended on 31 December. Customers were automatically entering by buying an Itel smartphone in any Itel shop across Malawi.

Itel Malawi marketing specialist King Dave Nyimbiri said the Taoloka promotion was well received by customers and all processes were conducted in a transparent manner.

“We urge the winner to continue buying Itel phones and to encourage others to buy our products,” said Nyimbiri.

Apart from the vehicle, other prizes in the promotion included bags of fertilizer, earpods, family dinner and cash in returns for phone purchases.