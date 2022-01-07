Chakwera appoints Mzikamanda as Malawi Chief Justice

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Justice of Appeal Rizine Robert Mzikamanda, SC as the Chief justice of Malawi.

The appointment follows the retirement of Andrew Nyirenda last month.

According to a press release signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet, the appointment of Mzikamanda is with immediate effect.

Mzikamanda was appointed as Malawi High Court judge in 1997. He once served as head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for two years.

He was the most senior judge at the Judiciary following the retirement of Nyirenda.