40 million trees expected to be planted in Malawi in four months

Ministry of Forestry and Natural Resources says it expects that 40 million trees will be planted in Malawi during the National Forestry Season.

The Ministry anticipates that trees will be planted in and around Government plantations, homesteads, riverbanks, private and community forests, village forest areas, forest reserves, and fruit tree orchards.

The forestry season under the theme “Healthy Trees, Forests, Economy and People” stretches from 15th December 2021 to 15th April 2022.

According to a statement signed by Principal Secretary for Forestry and Natural Resources Yanira Ntupanyama, the objective of the season is to build a responsible citizenry that cares for trees.

“The theme resonates with the harsh pandemic and economic period that the country is going through, where trees and forests can have a positive role,” said Ntupanyama.

She then urged everyone in the country to plant trees and carry out forestry activities that will enhance the growth and survival of existing trees and natural regeneration

President Lazarus Chakwera will officially launch the season in Dowa on 12 January where he will lead the nation in planting trees and carrying out tree tending activities.