Former Malawi First Lady Anne Muluzi no more: Tributes pour in

Tributes are pouring in for Former First Lady Madam Anne Chidzira Muluzi who passed on yesterday in Nairobi, Kenya.

Announcing the death, the office of the president and cabinet said Muluzi died of cancer at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after a long battle of cancer.

“The office of the president and cabinet regrets to announce the death of Madam Anne Chidzira Muluzi former first lady of the Republic of Malawi. She died on Tuesday 28th December 2021 at Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi Kenya after a long battle with cancer” reads the statement signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi.

The statement added that the details of the funeral arrangements and repatriation of the body will be announced in due course.

Muluzi was wife to former President Bakili Muluzi and their son Atupele Muluzi is the current leader of the United Democratic Front.

Malawians have since taken to social media to send condolence to the Muluzi family and pay tributes to Anne Muluzi.

Councilllor Leonard Chimbanga wrote: “A loss of a mother, no matter how old you are, changes your life. A mother is your first and forever friend. You never get over the loss but you learn to live with it. She will always live in your heart. My condolences my brother Atupele Muluzi for losing your mother the Former First Lady Anne Muluzi. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.”

“Before her time, Malawi had Presidential official Hostess. To say the truth, Annie executed her role powerfully with dignity. The position fitted her well,” said Washington Mwenye.

Musician and Politician Lucius Banda said: “My heartfelt condolences to my dear brother Hon Atupele Austin Muluzi and the entire Muluzi family for the loss of your beloved mother.

She was a loving and caring mother and a pillar to many and today I join fellow Malawians and the Muluzi family to mourn our beloved mother. I pray for her soul to rest in peace.”