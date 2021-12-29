840 babies delivered in Malawi on Christmas day

A report from Ministry of Health indicates that 840 babies were born in 16 districts in Malawi on Christmas day, with the highest number registered in Mangochi.

According to data presented by Spokesperson in the Ministry of Health Adrian Chikumbe on Tuesday, Mangochi alone has registered 102 new babies with 47 males and 55 females.

Chikumbe said, in total, out of 16 districts in the country, 840 babies were delivered on the day in which 417 are boys and 432 are girls.

He, however, said the figure could go up as these deliveries are from only 16 districts of 28.

Chikumbe said the statistics provide indications that districts such as Mangochi have high fertility rate which need promotion of family planning methods so as to trim down the figures.

Below is the breakdown of data recorded:

Mangochi 102 (47 males + 55 females)

Phalombe 40 (20 males+ 20 females)

Karonga 39 (21 males+ 18 females)

Machinga 76 (30 males+ 46 females)

Salima 61(30 males + 31 females)

Dedza 27(17 males + 10 females)

Dowa 66 (32 males+34 females)

Mwanza 27 (13 males+ 14 females)

Ntchisi 33 (13 males+ 20 females)

Chitipa 19 (10 males+ 9 females)

Balaka 37 (21 males+ 16 females)

Zomba 51 (25 males+ 26 females)

Ruphi 26 (13 males+ 13 females)

Lilongwe 61 (28 males+ 33 females)

Nsanje 41 (26 males+ 15 females)

Mulanje 77 (33 Males+ 44 females)

Zomba Central Hospital 30 (14 males + 16 females)

Mzuzu Central Hospital 12 (7 males+ 5 females)

Kamuzu Central Hospital 5 (4 males+ 1 female)

Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital 19 (11 males+ 8 females)

The data was recorded in CHAM and public facilities.