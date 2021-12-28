Veterans FC win K3 million in Grace Kwelepeta football league

In celebration of this year’s boxing day, thousands of people in Malosa Constituency in Zomba gathered at Domasi ground on Sunday to watch Grace Kwelepeta football league finals between Veterans FC and Naming’azi FC, which ended in favour of Veterans FC.

The winners beat their opponents by 2 goals to 1.

Former player for Malawi’s national football team, Joseph Shakira Kamwendo, who was the event guest of honor selected five players from both teams who will be signed for his football academy in Blantyre.

He said: “I have observed these five players will be great players. I will sign them in my football academy to extra improve their talents”.

In her remarks, Honourable Kwelepeta said she is always delighted with her people in football fraternity and the entire constituency at large and encouraged the youths in the area to stay away from immoral be behaviors.

“As a leader, I always believe that sports is one way of preventing youths from engaging in immoral behaviors. I am delighted with how people from my area do in sports. This trophy is just beginning and I have more to do for the people to enjoy,” said Kwelepeta.

Other notable public figures who witnessed the event were Member of Parliament for Mangochi Masongola Ishmael Grant, ward councillors for Malosa constituency, traditional leaders, Zomba council officials and DPP party officials.