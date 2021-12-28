Nine people arrested in Ndirande for various offences

As a way of intensifying security in its area of policing, Ndirande Police Station on Monday conducted a sweeping exercise which led to the arrest of 9 suspects.

The nine are suspected to have committed various offences.

Ndirande Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda said two amongst the suspects namely; Friday Kasambala aged 28 and Luka Benjamin aged 18, have been arrested for defilement.

He added that one suspect, Joseph Viola aged 25, has been arrested for Theft of Motorcycle.

The rest have been arrested over Possession of Cannabis Sativa Without Permit, Receiving Property Suspected to Have Been Stolen, Burglary and Unlawful Wounding.

The suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer their charges.

Meanwhile, Ndirande Police Station has assured residents in the area of their safety and security during this festive season.