60-year-old woman murdered in her house in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi are hunting for assailants who stabbed to death a 60-year-old woman at Mponda Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in the district.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the deceased as Asiyatu Kassim.

Daudi said Kassim was staying with her husband at an isolated place in the village.

She added that three weeks ago, the husband was taken away by his relatives for medical attention after he fell seriously ill. The woman was left alone at her house.

“On Monday, passersby noted strange bad smell coming from the woman’s hut and flies were all over which prompted them to force open the door,” she explained.

Daudi went on to say that they found her lying on the mat with blood stains and alerted Police.

Police suspect that Kassim was raped before she was stabbed several times on the neck.

Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital showed she died due to loss of blood.

Police in the district are appealing to the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the assailants to tip them.