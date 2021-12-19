TB Joshua SCOAN break up as Evangelist starts ministry in the USA

As TB Joshua’s widow, Evelyn Joshua, has reopened the doors of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), one of his former evangelists from the USA, Frank Harvey Logan, has started a ministry of his own called Faith Hope & Love Ministries.

Frank narrated his unique journey of how TB Joshua took him in while he was at the ‘end of his rope’ back in 2011. He decided to return to his country in 2020 just seven months before TB Joshua’s passing. The video showed past footage of the young evangelist ministering prayer, deliverance, and sermons at the SCOAN.

The cleric also went on to congratulate Evelyn Joshua for her new role as the leader of The SCOAN after ‘many trials’.

TB Joshua who attracted tens of thousands of people from across the world died last year in June at the age of 57 and his wife Evelyn, 52, has succeeded him as leader of SCOAN.

Evelyn’s new role comes after a succession battle that took months to resolve.