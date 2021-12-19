Grand P fires warning shots at Roga Roga

After images of Grand P’s girlfriend and Congolese musician Roga Roga went viral on social media platforms, Grand P, the Guinean musician, has warned Roga to stay away from his woman.

Grand P’s woman is Ivorian model Eudoxie Yao.

Posting on his Facebook page Grand P said: “My brother Roga Roga I have enormous respect for you and all the Congolese people… But the track you want to borrow is not favorable for you, do not have fun getting close to my wife otherwise I will react very badly it’s a warning thank you.”

He also shared pictures of hismelf lifting weights

Reacting to the post, Roga Roga denied having affair with Eudoxie. He wrote: “Calm down my brother Grand P, it’s not what you think.”

The images of Eudoxie and Roga Roga have been making rounds on social media.

Grand P, real name Moussa Sandiana Kaba, and Eudoxie broke up in June this year but they got back together a few weeks later.