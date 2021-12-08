Elephant kills British national in Malawi

A 64-year-old British national has died after being attacked by an elephant at Nkhotakota Game Reserve.

The man has been identified as Steven Windows.

Nkhotakota Police Station Police Station Spokesperson Sergeant Paul Malimwe said the incident occurred on November 07, 2021 at Bua river lodge inside Nkhotakota game reserve.

It is reported that Windows and his friends were lodging at Bua river lodge near African Parks offices.

On November 07, at around 1800 hours they opted to take a short walk within the game reserve without the escort of game rangers.

During their journey, they met with herds of elephants and they start taking pictures. In the process, the elephants charged at them and one elephant pounced on Windows.

Due to the impact, he sustained head injuries and deep cut wound on the leg. He was taken to Nkhotakota district hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The matter was reported to Nkhotakota Police where the scene of crime was visited.

Postmortem conducted at Nkhotakota district hospital established that the death was caused by loss of blood secondary to head injuries.

Police in the district is appealing to all tourists to be always with game rangers whenever they are walking in the game reserve to avoid similar deaths.