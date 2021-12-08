Malawi Govt. promises to roll out free water connection next year

Minister of Information who is also Malawi Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako says the free water connection campaign promise made in 2020 will be fulfilled next year.

Kazako revealed this at a press conference in Lilongwe today.

According to Kazako, Malawians will start enjoying free water connection to their properties in April, 2022.

He added that the government has delayed in implementing the promise because it was looking into other processes such as performance of water boards.

Currently, a customer looking to get water connected to their property is required to pay about K15,000 application fees and buy materials such as pipes and fittings.

The Tonse Alliance also promised to remove water connection fee which is currently at K93,000.

In September, the Ministry of Energy and Mining said free electricity connection programme will start with 126,000 households in rural areas.