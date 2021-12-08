DPP says its members arrested on politically motivated charges

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has condemned the arrests of its senior members, Joseph Mwanamvekha, Dalitso Kabambe and Ben Phiri, saying the three have been arrested on politically motivated and trumped up charges.

DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has said this in a statement today.

“We know that these charges are political because contrary to rules of justice, the arrests of the senior members of the DPP were without shame announced in Parliament by the Leader of Government, and Minister of Homeland Security, Chimwendo Banda,” reads part of the statement.

He added that the arrests and more to come are with one sole objective of distracting the attention for the Tonse Government’s failure to manage the economy and govern the country.

“It is no secret that the Tonse government has failed Malawians who voted them for a Canaan without sufferings. Instead of positively acknowledging the role of such Malawians who are providing them with alternative ways to govern the country and manage the economy, they are busy arresting them.

“We do not want a repeat of the dark and dictatorial period on the Malawi Congress Party. Memories are fresh of the many freedom fighters who perished under the heavy hand of the MCP rule,” he said.

He then claimed that the arrests are attempts by the Tonse Government to destroy the DPP which he said is the only hope for Malawians in this country.

Former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha was arrested yesterday while former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dalitso Kabambe and former Local Government Minister Ben Phiri have been arrested today.

Malawi Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Mwanamvekha and Kabambe have been arrested for presenting false economic figures to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Former Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri has been arrested as the registered owner of Beata Investments over fraud and corruption at Ministry of Gender between 2018 and 2020.