Two arrested in Zomba over AIP fertilizer

Two Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) workers have been arrested in Zomba for selling fertilizer suspected to have been stolen.

Zomba Police publicist, Patricia Sipiliano, has identified the two as Gift Chinamwali, 38, a salesperson at Jali Admarc Depot and Damiano Rojas, 45, a scale operator.

The two are suspected to have been selling fertilizer stolen from the Affordable Inputs Programme.

“At the time of the arrest, they were found with 26 National Identity Cards and cash amounting to K251,000 which was hidden in a plastic pail under a table,” Sipiliano said.

She further said the matter is still under investigation and the suspects have been charged with the offence of being found in possession of property suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.