The rebirth of federation of Nyasaland and Rhodesia: Tay Grin dares Kamuzu

Malawi`s multi-award winning hip hop artist Tay Grin has brought to life the federation of Nyasaland and Rhodesia.

Grin has worked with artists under Elation Entertainment SoundBwoy from Zimbabwe and Zambia`s Roberto, on a song called Turn Me On which was freed a few days ago.

The song was produced by SoundBwoy at Elation Entertainment studio in Zambia.

Speaking in an interview, Tay whose real name is Limbani Kalilani said the international collaboration will help him cement his brand in Zambia.

Kalilani recently made a media tour in Zambia alongside singer Patience Namadingo who is also under Elation Entertainment, in an effort to market their respective brands in the neighbouring country.

The Nyau King is also expected to perform at Namadingo`s concert in which will be staged in Lusaka, Zambia on 27th November.