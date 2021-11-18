Child sent to Reformatory Centre for breaking into radio station

Mzuzu First Grade Magistrate Court on Wednesday sent a 16-year-old boy to Chirwa Reformatory Center for breaking into a radio station and stealing two computers.

The Court heard through state child prosecutor, Sergeant Christina Shadreck, that the minor broke the window of Voice of Livingstonia Radio Station building. He went away with two computers during the robbery.

The minor was charged with the offence of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein, contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him, and this prompted the state to parade four witnesses who testified against him.

Prosecutor Shadreck submitted to the Court that the young boy is a repeat offender as he also broke into shops and offices in Mzuzu. She prayed to the court to impose a meaningful sentence to the child in order to deter would be offenders.

In mitigation, the minor asked for court’s leniency when passing a sentence to him because he is still young and goes to school.

In his sentence, first Grade Magistrate Robert Makayika ordered that the child be sent to Chirwa Reformatory Center.