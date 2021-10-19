Woman killed over 3 tomatoes in Chiradzulu

A 50-year-old woman in Chiradzulu has been killed after being accused of stealing three tomatoes.

Sergeant Innocent Moses, Public relations officer, Chiradzulu Police station identified the deceased as Maria Kamoto of Zalengera village.

The law enforcers have since arrested three people over the murder which occurred in Mangani village from Traditional Authority Mpama in the district.

The suspects have been identified as Misho Sogole, 36, Ellen Mulamba, 32, and Yohane Madeya, 42, from Mangani village in Traditional Authority Mpama in Chiradzulu district.

According to Moses, the victim Kamoto reportedly went to Sogole’s garden to steal tomatoes for her home use. While in the garden, she was caught by the three suspects who later assaulted her on the head using blunt objects. The suspects left her unconscious.

But after some time, Kamoto regained consciousness and went back home.

On October 17, she was brought to Mbulumbuzi Health center where she was referred to Chiradzulu district hospital for further medical attention.

She was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chiradzulu District Hospital.

Post-mortem results revealed that death was due to head injury.

This led to the arrest of the three suspects and they will appear in court soon to answer a murder charge.