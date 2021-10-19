Taxi driver arrested for rape of customer

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 36-year-old taxi driver for raping a woman who hired the taxi at a drinking joint.

The suspect has been identified as Joseph Ntonya and he is suspected to have raped the woman on the night of 16 October, 2021.

Blantyre Police Station Spokesperson Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza said the woman was with her friends taking beer at Blue Elephant

After some hours, she got drunk and hired a taxi registration number CK 7495 Sienta which was being driven by the suspect to take her to her place of residence in Chitawira.

When they reached Winners Chapel Church, the driver stopped by the roadside and transferred the victim from the front seat, put her in the back seat and removed her under wears.

He then raped her. The victim only realised that she had been raped after the suspect had finished the act.

The matter was reported to Blantyre Police Station and the victim was referred to the hospital for a medical examination which proved that indeed she had been raped.

The suspect was then arrested and is yet to appear before the court to answer the charge of rape.

The suspect Joseph Ntonya comes from Mpagaja Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.